Orioles promoting top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, AP source says

FILE - Jackson Holliday, the first overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 draft, takes batting practice with the team prior to a baseball game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, July 27, 2022, in Baltimore. Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

By NOAH TRISTER
 
The Baltimore Orioles have decided to promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because there had been no announcement about the move.

Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft, is now the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old shortstop has hit .331 with seven home runs, 51 RBIs and 20 stolen bases this season with Class A Delmarva and Aberdeen.

MASN first reported the move, hours before the start of this year’s draft. Holliday, a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, is part of Baltimore’s impressive group of position-player prospects.

The Orioles recently brought up infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielder Colton Cowser to the majors to bolster a team that has a solid lead for the American League’s top wild card. Catcher Adley Rutschman — the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft — is an All-Star this year for Baltimore.

Jackson Holliday played in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

