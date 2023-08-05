Orioles fans give Mets manager Buck Showalter a warm welcome back to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nobody does pregame banter quite like Buck Showalter, but after commenting on the new Topgolf facility near Camden Yards — and shying away from questions about how emotional his return to Baltimore is — the New York Mets’ manager turned the conversation to this year’s Orioles.

“The news is Baltimore, how well they’re playing, the Orioles,” Showalter said. “That’s great for the city and the organization.”

When Baltimore hosted the Mets on Friday night, Showalter managed at Camden Yards for the first time since 2010-2018, when he won 669 games with the Orioles, second in team history to Hall of Famer Earl Weaver. Showalter helped Baltimore become relevant again after over a decade of losing seasons, and he was the American League Manager of the Year in 2014.

His run of success eventually ended, and he was fired after a 115-loss season in 2018. Brandon Hyde succeeded him and is still managing in Baltimore.

“He was nice enough to send me a text when I got hired here, which I really appreciated,” Hyde said. “That shows the professional that he is, and I’ll remember that.”

The Orioles went into another rebuild, but they’ve improved dramatically the last couple years and currently have the AL’s best record.

“I’m really happy that the fans of the Orioles, who are as good as it gets, are getting some return for their support. Just like we hope to do with our fans in Queens,” Showalter said. “We’ve had some good times like last year, and we’ve had some challenges this year, but they’re self inflicted.”

Showalter guided the Mets to a 101-win campaign in 2022. They’ve fallen short of expectations this year and recently traded star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Showalter has managed five big league teams, but Baltimore is where he really seemed to have a connection with the fans. The crowd gave him a standing ovation Friday night following a tribute video that was played before New York’s lineup was announced. Showalter touched his hat a few times in response.

Showalter said before the game he wouldn’t lose sight of which team he’s managing.

“Right now, it’s about the Mets. Believe me, I have the same feelings for the Mets and Queens that I did for Baltimore,” he said. “We’ve always committed to every community we’ve had the honor of being in.”

Still, his years in Baltimore were special. The Orioles had gone through 14 straight losing seasons before making the postseason as a wild card in 2012. Two years later, they won the AL East by a dozen games and reached the AL Championship Series.

After one more postseason appearance as a wild card in 2016, the Orioles fell into the abyss, but they have a chance now to reach the playoffs for the first time since then.

“I say all the time, whether it’s Citi Field or Camden Yards, it’s our responsibility. You control it,” Showalter said. “They’re waiting to embrace you. You got to give them something to embrace you about.”

Showalter recalled how he once paid a quick visit to a pub near Camden Yards as the city prepared for a postseason game.

“I remember walking across the street to Pickles before the playoffs started. My kids kidded me, said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if you just walked in there?’” Showalter said. “The day before the playoffs, we’d had the workout. I just walked in there and asked them if they were ready for tomorrow and walked back out.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports