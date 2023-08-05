FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Sports

AL East-leading Orioles rout Mets 10-3 in Showalter’s return to Camden Yards

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tips his hat as he is honored on the big screen prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 of 5 | 

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tips his hat as he is honored on the big screen prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles' James McCann gestures after hitting a two-run double to score Colton Cowser and Ramon Urias in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 of 5 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ James McCann gestures after hitting a two-run double to score Colton Cowser and Ramon Urias in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles' James McCann connects for a two-run double to score Colton Cowser and Ramon Urias in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 of 5 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ James McCann connects for a two-run double to score Colton Cowser and Ramon Urias in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor gestures after hitting a two-run single to score Rafael Ortega and Jeff McNeil in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 of 5 | 

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor gestures after hitting a two-run single to score Rafael Ortega and Jeff McNeil in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, left, attempts a tag on Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias as he scores on a two-run double by James McCann in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Colton Cowser also scored on the double. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 of 5 | 

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, left, attempts a tag on Baltimore Orioles’ Ramon Urias as he scores on a two-run double by James McCann in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles’ Colton Cowser also scored on the double. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — James McCann had three hits and five RBIs and Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer to help the Baltimore Orioles rout the Mets 10-3 in New York manager Buck Showalter’s return to Camden Yards on Friday night.

Showalter received a video tribute and a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore, where he managed from 2010-2018 and guided the Orioles to three postseason appearances. Then the AL East leaders won for the sixth time in eight games to stay two ahead of Tampa Bay.

Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI single off Phil Bickford (2-4) to break a 2-all tie in the sixth — Westburg, who was running on the pitch, scored all the way from first. McCann added a two-run double later in the inning, and Adley Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly.

McCann, who was traded from the Mets to the Orioles last offseason, opened the scoring with a two-run single in the fourth. The Mets tied it in the sixth thanks to some sudden wildness from Baltimore starter Dean Kremer.

Other news
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tips his hat as he is honored on the big screen prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Orioles fans gave Buck Showalter a warm welcome back to Baltimore. Then the game started
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flaherty pitches 6 innings to win Baltimore debut as AL-leading Orioles beat Blue Jays 4-1
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer prepares for the next pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Max Scherzer strikes out 9 over 6 innings in his Rangers debut

After allowing one hit in five innings, Kremer walked the bases loaded with one out in the sixth. A two-run single by Francisco Lindor chased Kremer, but with men on first and third, Mike Baumann (9-0) got Pete Alonso to bounce into a double play.

The game didn’t stay close much longer. After Baltimore scored four runs in the sixth, Westburg made it 9-2 in the seventh with his homer to center. McCann added an RBI single later that inning.

New York starter David Peterson worked three scoreless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: New York reinstated OF Starling Marte (migraines) from the injured list and optioned INF Jonathan Araúz to Triple-A Syracuse. Marte went hitless.

UP NEXT

Kyle Gibson (10-6) starts for the Orioles on Saturday night against Tylor Megill (6-4) of the Mets. Megill was sent down to the minors in late June.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports