Kyle Bradish goes 8 innings and Gunnar Henderson homers to lead Orioles past Nationals 1-0

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 of 8 | 

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, right, prepares to tag out Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson trying to steal home during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, right, prepares to tag out Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson trying to steal home during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson follows through on a swing while connecting on a leadoff solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 of 8 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson follows through on a swing while connecting on a leadoff solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The retired number of Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson is visible as a crowd watches the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 of 8 | 

The retired number of Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson is visible as a crowd watches the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A crowd observes a moment of silence as the Baltimore Orioles honor Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson after his passing prior to a baseball game between the Orioles and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 of 8 | 

A crowd observes a moment of silence as the Baltimore Orioles honor Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson after his passing prior to a baseball game between the Orioles and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas swings at a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals’ Ildemaro Vargas swings at a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray reacts after allowing a leadoff solo home run to Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray reacts after allowing a leadoff solo home run to Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By TODD KARPOVICH
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Gunnar Henderson homered, Kyle Bradish had another dominant start and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Tuesday night, hours after the team announced that Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died.

Entering the night, Baltimore held a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Orioles have five games remaining and hold the tiebreaker over the Rays.

Bradish (12-7) allowed three hits, struck out four batters and had a pair of walks over a season-high eight innings. He has thrown at least six inning innings in his last eight starts and is 6-1 since Aug. 1.

Yennier Canó picked up his eighth save for the Orioles, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

Baltimore (98-59) is two wins shy of their sixth, 100-win season in franchise history. The last time the Orioles finished with 100 wins was 1980, when they went 100-62.

Henderson led off the first with a homer on a seven-pitch at-bat off Josiah Gray. It was Henderson’s 28th home run of the season, tied with Cal Ripken Jr. for the second-most by a rookie in franchise history. Ryan Mountcastle tops that list with 33 in 2021.

Gray (8-13) settled down and did not allow another run through six innings. He gave up five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Washington reliever Robert Garcia gave up a leadoff single to Henderson and walked Adley Rutschman to open the ninth. However, he got Anthony Santander to hit into a double play and Henderson was thrown out trying to steal home to end the threat.

However, the Nationals could not capitalize.

REMEMBERING BROOKS

The Orioles held a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, who died Tuesday at the age of 86. Robinson played his entire 23-year career in Baltimore beginning in 1955. He was named to 18 All-Star games, won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and was a member of the 1966 and 1970 World Series championship teams.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: RHP Félix Bautista (right elbow) threw 25 pitches in live batting practice Tuesday, the first time he’s faced a hitter since Aug. 25. The closer hasn’t been ruled out from the postseason roster. … INF Mountcastle (left shoulder) took batting practice and is eligible to come off IL on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (10-14, 5.13 ERA) will start the finale on four days’ rest after allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Sept. 22

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.49 ERA) has been dominant since rejoining the club from Triple-A on July 17 and has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts.

