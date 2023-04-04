Rangers’ Smith goes to hospital after hit in face with pitch

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish sits on the mound after his foot was hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 3, 2023. Bradish left the game. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after being hit in his face by a pitch in the Rangers’ game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Smith, a left-handed hitter, was struck on the right side of his face in the third inning by a 1-0 slider from reliever Danny Coulombe. Smith spun back to his left and dropped to the dirt in the batter’s box, breaking his fall with his left hand while holding his face with his right hand.

The Rangers said Smith, who started in left field, was taken to a hospital for further tests on his face and jaw.

Coulombe was pitching because Orioles starter Kyle Bradish left after being hit on his right foot by a line drive in the second inning. Baltimore announced Bradish has a bruised foot after initial X-rays taken at the stadium revealed no breaks.

Jonah Heim lined a 2-2 changeup back to the mound — the exit velocity measured at 104 mph — with runners on first and second and one out. The ball struck Bradish on the outside of the foot as he was completing his follow-through. The ball rolled to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who tagged the base with the runners moving up.

Manager Brandon Hyde and a team trainer visited with Bradish, who walked around the back of the mound. Hyde then pulled Bradish, who was able to walk to the dugout. Coulombe came in and struck out Brad Miller to end the inning.

