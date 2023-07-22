FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Eflin gets 11th win, Rays beat Orioles 3-0 in 2nd game of 4-game series between AL leaders

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right celebrates with teammate Jose Siri, left, after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe, right celebrates with teammate Jose Siri, left, after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, slides past Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman to score during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe, right, slides past Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman to score during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

By MARK DIDTLER
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Friday night in a matchup of the top teams in the American League.

Baltimore, which won 4-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night in the opener of the four-game set, leads the AL East with a .608 winning percentage compared to Tampa Bay’s .604. The Orioles trailed the Rays by 6 1/2 games at the beginning of July.

Eflin (11-5) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one, improving to 10-1 in 11 starts at home. The right-hander joined teammate Shane McClanahan and Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi with 11 victories.

“It was nice to get back on track,” Eflin said. ”It feels really, really good. We had a good time postgame in the clubhouse. We’ll take that momentum into tomorrow.”

Eflin threw 63 of his 87 pitches for strikes. After Colin Poche struck out the side in the eighth, Pete Fairbanks finished the two-hitter for his 11th save in 12 chances.

“We just didn’t get anything going,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It just wasn’t our night offensively.”

Isaac Paredes and Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who stopped a five-game skid and improved to 4-12 in July.

Paredes made it 2-0 on his solo homer off Kyle Bradish (6-5) in the sixth.

“It was a great feeling to hit a home run against the team that obviously we’re fighting for the division,” Paredes said through a translator.

Bradish, coming off consecutive wins in which didn’t allow a run over 13 1/3 innings, gave up two runs and six hits in six innings.

Baltimore lost for just the third time in 13 games, and had a season-high six-game road win streak end.

Siri connected for his team-leading 20th homer on the first pitch from new Baltimore reliever Shintaro Fujinami to start the seventh.

Fujinami, acquired from Oakland on Wednesday, retired his next three batters in his Orioles debut.

“Got ambushed there that first pitch,” Hyde said. “But after that, wow, I thought he had great stuff. Throwing over 100 (mph). He’s got a really nice split.”

Harold Ramírez put the Rays up 1-0 with a second-inning RBI single.

WELCOME ABOARD

The Rays signed shortstop Brayden Taylor, taken 19th overall in this year’s draft. He hit .308 with 23 homers and 70 RBIs in 58 games at Texas Christian University.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Francisco Mejía went on the 10-day IL with a sprained left knee. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

UP NEXT

McClanahan (11-1) will make his second start after missing 2½ weeks with mid-back tightness against Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports