Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Sports

Jordan Westburg solid in his rainy debut as the Orioles rout the Reds 10-3

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg watches his ball after connecting for his first major league hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Jordan Westburg watches his ball after connecting for his first major league hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg, right, reacts with first base coach Anthony Sanders (9) after connecting for his first major league hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Jordan Westburg, right, reacts with first base coach Anthony Sanders (9) after connecting for his first major league hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer connects for a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Reds' Elly De La Cruz scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 of 7 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Spencer Steer connects for a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Reds’ Elly De La Cruz scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, top, tries to turn a double play while forcing out Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl on a ball hit by Kevin Newman during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, top, tries to turn a double play while forcing out Cincinnati Reds’ TJ Friedl on a ball hit by Kevin Newman during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz looks back after striking out swinging against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 of 7 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz looks back after striking out swinging against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins walks near the on deck circle during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins walks near the on deck circle during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays swings at a pitch while hitting as two-run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Jordan Westburg and Ryan McKenna scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Austin Hays swings at a pitch while hitting as two-run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles’ Jordan Westburg and Ryan McKenna scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg’s first big league plate appearance came during a bit of a downpour.

The Baltimore rookie was able to stay focused.

“Pretty crazy, honestly,” Westburg said. “Felt like something out of like a movie, or something that you dream, honestly. Huge raindrops falling. Just trying to focus on picking up the baseball.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford hits a solo home run against Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners use early homers, strong start by Luis Castillo to top Nationals 8-4
J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suárez both homered, Luis Castillo overcame a shaky beginning to pitch seven strong innings and win his first start since May 27, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 8-4.
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer, center, is congratulated by Jesse Winker (33) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game as New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, right, looks on Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Mets drop 8 games under .500, lose for 7th time in 9 games as Brewers win 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Ozuna, Acuña hit homers to back Strider’s 10 strikeouts as Braves top Twins 4-1
Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota 4-1 in the Twins’ first visit to Atlanta in seven years.
FILE - Jackson Holliday, the first overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 draft, takes batting practice with the team prior to a baseball game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, July 27, 2022, in Baltimore. Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8.

Westburg drew a walk in that trip to the plate, the start of a productive night offensively, and he also made a slick defensive play to help the Orioles to a rain-soaked 10-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. Westburg, one of the game’s top infield prospects, was called up earlier in the day and started at second base in his debut.

He had a hit, a walk, a run and an RBI, and in the fifth, he nearly started a double play by flipping the ball with his glove to shortstop Jorge Mateo on a grounder up the middle.

“I’m sure he’s done it quite a few times. He nailed it right there,” Orioles outfielder Austin Hays said. “Shows he’s comfortable and confident in himself.”

The game started 15 minutes late because of the weather, and there was another delay of 1 hour, 44 minutes in the third inning. Baltimore led 2-1 when play was halted, then quickly started adding runs after it resumed.

Bruce Zimmermann (1-0) pitched three innings after the long rain delay in relief of Cole Irvin.

Spencer Steer homered for the Reds, who have dropped three in a row following a 12-game winning streak.

Brandon Williamson (1-1) threw 64 pitches in the first two innings. The left-hander seemed to be having issues with the mound conditions, especially when the teams played through the rain in the second. He walked three straight hitters — including Westburg — to load the bases with two outs. Then Hays hit a two-run single that put Baltimore ahead 2-1.

“There wasn’t anything on the radar, but the storms kept popping up,” Reds manager David Bell said. “So it’s really tough to predict that. Once you get going, you’re trying to keep it going because you don’t want to lose the starting pitchers. So I think everyone did as good a job as they possibly could.”

After Williamson allowed a leadoff single in the third, the tarp came on the field and his night was done. When play began again, the Orioles loaded the bases with one out for Westburg, who hit a grounder to third baseman Elly De La Cruz. The Cincinnati rookie threw to second for a force, but Jonathan India’s relay to first got away for an error and Baltimore ended up with two runs on the play.

Ramón Urías hit an RBI double in the fifth, and Cedric Mullins followed with a sacrifice fly. With Westburg batting, Urías scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-1. Then Westburg blooped a single to left for his first hit.

Steer hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Hays doubled home a run in the seventh, and Adley Rutschman followed with a two-run single.

ANOTHER DEBUT

Cincinnati reliever Jake Wong pitched three innings in his first major league appearance. He allowed Baltimore’s three runs in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said RHPs Dillon Tate (right elbow) and Mychal Givens (right shoulder) would go through some further testing, and Givens is expected to play catch later this week or next week. LHP John Means (left elbow) and RHP Austin Voth (right elbow) were to play catch Monday, and C James McCann (left ankle) hit in the cage Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Orioles send Tyler Wells (6-3) to the mound Tuesday night against Cincinnati rookie Andrew Abbott (3-0). Abbott held the opposition scoreless in his first three big league starts, then struck out 10 in his fourth.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports