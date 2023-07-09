FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Sports

Santander hits 2 of Orioles’ 6 homers as Baltimore routs Minnesota 15-2

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, front left, celebrates with teammates Colton Cowser (17) and Austin Hays, back left, after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, front left, celebrates with teammates Colton Cowser (17) and Austin Hays, back left, after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman slides home to score against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman slides home to score against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is congratulated by teammate Jordan Westburg (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is congratulated by teammate Jordan Westburg (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

By TYLER MASON
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 15-2 victory on Sunday.

Aaron Hicks added a three-run homer against his former team in the Orioles’ seven-run fifth. Austin Hays, Ramón Urías and Adley Rutschman also went deep for Baltimore.

Baltimore closes the first half of the season on a five-game winning streak after losing four straight.

“We’ve been playing these last five games extremely well,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “Our starting pitching has been the key. We showed our power today. I feel like we were in a power drought a little bit there for a little while, but these guys showed you how much power they have.”

After scoring seven runs in the fifth, the Orioles’ offense continued to roll in the sixth with six more runs. Rutschman — who will compete in the home run derby on Monday in Seattle — launched a 461-foot two-run blast in the top of the sixth off Twins reliever Cole Sands.

Santander followed with a solo shot, the first time this season the Orioles hit back-to-back home runs. He homered again in the seventh for his team-leading 16th of the year.

“Great first half for everybody as a team,” Santander said. “I think it’s good momentum to keep playing like this the second half.”

It’s the second time in four games Baltimore scored at least 14 runs. They scored 14 against the Yankees in the series finale Thursday.

Baltimore heads into the break with a 54-35 record, two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East. The loss dropped the Twins to 45-46, a half game back of Cleveland in the AL Central.

“We put ourselves in a position where we can still go out there, play some good baseball, accomplish everything we want to accomplish,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after Sunday’s loss. “No doors are closed right now, which I think is a silver lining, even after a game like today.”

Former Twin Kyle Gibson (9-6) was sharp against his old club. The right-hander struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in seven innings, two of them to Edouard Julien. The Twins second baseman drove in the game’s first run with a double in the first and hit a solo homer in the sixth.

Not known as a high-strikeout pitcher throughout his career, Gibson tied his career high Sunday with 11.

“I’ve had months where I haven’t struck out 11 guys in my career,” Gibson said. “To do it in one game is really special. I think I still have just as many zero strikeout games as I do double-digit strikeout games.”

Baltimore chased Twins starter Joe Ryan (8-6) from the game after just 4 2/3 innings. Ryan finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts, including the first eight outs he recorded. But he ran into trouble in the fifth before getting pulled after 98 pitches.

Despite Sunday’s outing, Minnesota enters the break with the second-best ERA (3.64) among all starting rotations in the majors.

“We have a little bit more potential to show and capitalize on, some talents that we haven’t really done as well in the first half,” Ryan said. “Hopefully everyone can take a couple days, and then also focus up and hone in on what they can control, and what we can control as a group.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: Prior to Sunday’s game, Baltimore activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo) from the 10-day injured list and optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk. Mountcastle hadn’t played since June 8 and was officially placed on the IL on June 13. He wasn’t in the starting lineup Sunday but had a pinch hit RBI single in the fifth inning.

Twins: INF Jorge Polanco, who hasn’t played since June 8 with a left hamstring strain, could begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul as soon as next weekend, said Derek Falvey, the Twins’ President of Baseball Operations. “All signs really point to good news,” Falvey said.

UP NEXT

Both teams enter the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports