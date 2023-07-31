FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Sports

Orioles score 7 runs in 1st inning, pound the Yankees 9-3 to stay 1 1/2 games up in AL East

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
1 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Frazier celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino adjusts his hat after giving up three hits to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
2 of 10 | 

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino adjusts his hat after giving up three hits to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
3 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son James spray fans with a hose in the bird bath during the third inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
4 of 10 | 

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son James spray fans with a hose in the bird bath during the third inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson races to third on a double by Anthony Santander in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
5 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson races to third on a double by Anthony Santander in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
New York Yankees' Jake Bauers reacts after striking out with a runner on against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
6 of 10 | 

New York Yankees’ Jake Bauers reacts after striking out with a runner on against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton connects for a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
7 of 10 | 

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton connects for a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader follows through on a sac fly to score Giancarlo Stanton in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
8 of 10 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader follows through on a sac fly to score Giancarlo Stanton in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo argues a called third strike with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
9 of 10 | 

New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo argues a called third strike with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shintaro Fujinami delivers againstNew York Yankees in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore .The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
10 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shintaro Fujinami delivers againstNew York Yankees in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore .The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By NOAH TRISTER
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — It took one inning for the Baltimore Orioles to show a national audience what all the fuss is about.

Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first for Baltimore, and the Orioles went on to a 9-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night. It was the first time ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball was at Camden Yards since 2018 — a reward of sorts for a Baltimore team that has the best record in the American League.

The Orioles took two of three in the series, which included a sellout Saturday and a crowd of 37,429 on Sunday.

“The crowds have been unbelievable this weekend,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We really appreciate the energy in the ballpark and how much our fans have showed up this weekend to support us, and drowned out the Yankees’ fans. So that’s been great, to see the energy in the ballpark.”

The Orioles led 6-0 before they even made an out against Luis Severino (2-5), and the win kept Baltimore 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay atop the AL East. The Yankees are 3 1/2 behind the last playoff spots in the AL after missing a chance to gain on Houston and Toronto.

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson hit consecutive singles to start the bottom of the first, and Anthony Santander followed with an RBI double. Ryan O’Hearn then doubled home two more runs.

After a walk to Austin Hays, Frazier hit a drive to right field that gave the Orioles a six-run lead after six batters. Rutschman added an RBI single to make it 7-0.

“We found a couple holes early, and then it just kind of snowballed from there,” Frazier said. “We’re capable of that any night, just need to make it happen more often.”

Severino gave the Yankees a couple of scoreless innings after that but was pulled in the fourth after a run-scoring double by Henderson and an RBI single by O’Hearn made it 9-2.

Severino allowed nine runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 7.49.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer couldn’t make it through five innings, so Mike Baumann (8-0) was credited with the win. After Baltimore’s big first inning, Kremer retired Kyle Higashioka on a bases-loaded grounder for the third out of the second.

Jake Bauers homered leading off the third for New York, then hit an RBI double in the fourth. Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 9-3.

Rutschman had three hits and a walk.

Anthony Rizzo had five of New York’s 18 strikeouts at the plate.

FALSE ALARM

Orioles rookie infielder Jordan Westburg — the game’s No. 30 prospect according to MLB Pipeline — was taken out of the game after the fifth inning. That caused a stir, with the trade deadline coming up Tuesday, but Hyde said he just wanted to change the defensive lineup. The move enabled Frazier to move from left field to his normal position of second base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Star slugger Aaron Judge had the night off after homering Saturday in his second game back from a toe injury.

UP NEXT

The Yankees return home to face Tampa Bay on Monday night. Domingo Germán (5-7) starts for New York against Tyler Glasnow (4-3).

The Orioles play at Toronto, with Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson (9-6) up against Chris Bassitt (10-5).

