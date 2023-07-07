Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JERRY BEACH
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.

Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night after he argued with Dan Iassogna The plate umpire had just warned both benches after Wandy Peralta hit Baltimore’s Jordan Westburg with a pitch.

“A weird situation — that’s my weirdest ejection of all-time,” Hyde said. “First one up two touchdowns.”

Other news
FILE - The Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez stadium is illuminated during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games, in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 23, 2023. The games have offered El Salvador President Nayib Bukele an opportunity to showcase a safer El Salvador in the largest international event here since his government entered an all-out war against gangs. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)
Amid criticism over his war on gangs, El Salvador’s President Bukele turns to sports
The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador President Bukele an opportunity.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dodgers beat the Pirates 5-2 to pull within a half-game of AL West-leading Arizona
Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman homered and Julio Urias pitched six innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2.
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Lindor homers and triples twice, Mets bash Diamondbacks 9-0 to win fifth straight
Francisco Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the New York Mets crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll pumps his fist after a home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Diamondbacks All-Star Carroll injures right arm on swing against Mets
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll has left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets with a right arm injury.

Hyde said he wanted to ask Iassogna why he didn’t eject Peralta, who had just loaded the bases in a 14-0 game. The fifth-year skipper said he didn’t think arguing over warnings warranted ejection.

“If they were going to (issue) a warning, I just didn’t understand why they didn’t throw him out,” Hyde said. “I was just going to ask that and I got ejected for coming out for that. I just didn’t know that was an ejectable offense.”

The ejection was the third of the season for Hyde, whose previous was against Milwaukee on June 7. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports