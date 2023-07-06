Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3

A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3

Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Dean Kremer throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 of 10 | 

New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone greets Josh Donaldson after Dondaldson's home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 of 10 | 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone greets Josh Donaldson after Dondaldson’s home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, left, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman (35) after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. The Orioles won 6-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
5 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, left, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman (35) after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. The Orioles won 6-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, left, runs the bases on a home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
6 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn, left, runs the bases on a home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers catches a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
7 of 10 | 

New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers catches a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Frazier for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Randy Vasquez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
8 of 10 | 

New York Yankees’ Randy Vasquez winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser takes the field before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
9 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Colton Cowser takes the field before the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
10 of 10 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Colton Cowser warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MIKE FITZPATRICK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Kremer (9-4) struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of four-hit ball. Ryan O’Hearn lined a two-run homer in the ninth, and All-Star relievers Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combined to get the final six outs as the second-place Orioles won for only the second time in eight games.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Volpe homered for the Yankees, who had won the first two games of this four-game series between AL East playoff contenders. Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single.

Other news
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson
A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium when he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser takes the field before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Orioles promote outfield prospect Colton Cowser to major leagues
The Baltimore Orioles have promoted outfielder Colton Cowser to the major leagues. He’s the second top prospect they’ve called up in the past couple of weeks.
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks grounds out to third during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Orioles’ Hicks answers expected boos in the Bronx with HR in 2nd game back against Yankees
The mere mention of Aaron Hicks’ name at Yankee Stadium is drawing boos, a reaction the former Yankees outfielder expected on his return to the Bronx.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Torres’ 2-run homer and dash from first leads Yankees over Orioles 8-4
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4.

Called up from the minors to make a spot start necessitated by last Friday’s rainout in St. Louis, rookie Randy Vásquez gave New York five excellent innings and was removed with a 2-0 lead after throwing 75 pitches.

Cedric Mullins doubled with one out in the sixth against left-hander Nick Ramirez (0-1) and went to third on Aaron Hicks’ sharp single that was stopped by a diving Donaldson behind third base.

Cowser, just called up from Triple-A Norfolk, singled to right field for his first career hit, chasing Ramirez. Westburg, another top prospect who was brought up from the minors late last month, tripled on Michael King’s first pitch past a diving Jake Bauers in left field to put Baltimore in front 3-2.

With the infield in, Westburg then scored ahead of Volpe’s throw to the plate on Adam Frazier’s RBI grounder to shortstop.

New York began the day with the best bullpen ERA in the majors.

Volpe’s solo homer off Cano made it 4-3 in the eighth, but Bautista got four outs for his 23rd save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: All-Star LF Austin Hays (bruised hip) sat out a third consecutive game. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said Hays is getting better every day and might be available off the bench before hopefully returning to the lineup in a day or two.

Yankees: CF Harrison Bader was given a planned night off after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch Tuesday. ... OF Billy McKinney was out of the starting lineup again after fouling a ball off his toe recently. But he reached on an infield single as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and remained in the game in left field. New York manager Aaron Boone said McKinney would hopefully return to the starting lineup Thursday night. ... DH/OF Willie Calhoun (left quadriceps strain) has started to swing the bat a little bit but there’s no timeline for his return and it won’t be until after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA) faces RHP Luis Severino (1-3, 6.30) in the finale of the four-game series Thursday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports