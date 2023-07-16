Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

McGuire rallies Orlando City to 2-1 win over Atlanta United

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Duncan McGuire scored the lone goal of the second half to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Defender Caleb Wiley put Atlanta United (9-7-8) on top early with his fourth goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 22nd minute.

Defender Antônio Carlos answered for Orlando City (10-6-7) three minutes later. Carlos used an assist from Mauricio Pereyra to find the net for the first time since the 2021 season when he scored twice.

Pereyra picked up another assist on the go-ahead goal by McGuire in the 60th minute. McGuire has eight goals and two assists in nine starts and 18 appearances.

Pedro Gallese notched two saves for Orlando City. Brad Guzan turned away two shots for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United falls to 2-4-5 in its last 11 matches against Orlando City after winning six straight in the series in all competitions. Atlanta United drops to 7-2-3 at home this season with its first defeat in its last six matches there. The club had scored at least two goals in five straight matches at home. It was its longest multi-goal run at home since an eight-match streak in 2019.

Orlando City, which was coming off a 4-0 road loss to Real Salt Lake, has not lost two in a row all season. The club is 4-0-2 following losses this season.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Orlando City will travel to play the Chicago Fire. Atlanta United will travel to play the Seattle Sounders when play resumes.

