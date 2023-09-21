Champions League
Orlando City clinches playoff spot, despite 2-0 loss to NYCFC

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mounsef Bakrar scored the only goal Matt Freese would need in the first half and New York City FC defeated Orlando City 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, Orlando City (14-7-8) clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season after D.C. United played to a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United.

Bakrar netted his third goal of the season in his fifth appearance, scoring unassisted in the 40th minute to give NYCFC a 1-0 lead at halftime.

NYCFC (7-10-13) stretched its advantage to 2-0 on a goal by Talles Magno in the 68th minute. Andres Jasson notched an assist on Magno’s fourth goal this season.

Freese totaled two saves to earn the clean sheet in his sixth start of the season for NYCFC. Pedro Gallese saved five shots for Orlando City.

NYCFC won for just the fourth time in its last 25 matches in all competitions (4-11-10). The three previous wins were over Canadian teams. The win over Orlando City is the club’s first over an American team since a 3-1 victory over Dallas on April 22.

NYCFC is 5-0-1 in its last six home matches with Orlando City. Seven of the 11 previous meetings ended in draws.

Orlando City entered play with a league-high 25 points on the road this season. The club record for road points was 21.

NYCFC will host Toronto FC on Saturday. Orlando City returns home to host Inter Miami on Sunday.

