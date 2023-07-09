FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Ruiz directs Real Salt Lake to 4-0 win over Orlando City

 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz had three assists as Real Salt Lake got goals from four different players in a 4-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Zac MacMath finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (9-7-6) as the club upped its unbeaten run in all competitions to eight straight.

Orlando City (9-6-7) entered play having scored three or more goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since June of 2021.

Real Salt Lake improves to 6-0-2 in its last eight matches. The club was coming off a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. The clean sheet ended a club-record 27 regular-season matches without a shutout.

Cristian Arango gave Real Salt Lake the lead for good when he took a pass from Ruiz and scored his first goal of the season in his first career match with the club. Arango tallied 30 goals over the past two seasons for Los Angeles FC.

Ruiz picked up another assist in the 41st minute on defender Justen Glad’s fourth netter of the campaign to give RSL a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Jefferson Savarino scored for a fifth time this season, using assists from Bryan Oviedo and Andrew Brody in the 78th minute to make it 3-0. Anderson Julio’s third goal of the season came off a final assist from Ruiz, completing the scoring in the 89th minute.

Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City.

The all-time series sits at 2-2-3. RSL’s previous win in the series was a 2-1 victory at home in April of 2019.

Real Salt Lake travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. Orlando City travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday.

