Frei, Gallese up to task as Sounders, Orlando City tie 0-0

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro, in green, argues with an official during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Seattle. The teams played to a scoreless draw. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro, in green, argues with an official during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Seattle. The teams played to a scoreless draw. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Stefan Frei finished with three saves for his league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season and Pedro Gallese saved two shots as Orlando City played the Sounders to a scoreless tie on Saturday night.

Seattle (8-7-5) improves to 2-0-2 all-time at home against Orlando City (7-5-7).

The Sounders were coming off a 1-0 loss to defending champion Los Angeles FC on Wednesday after Frei conceded a first-minute goal. Seattle hadn’t conceded a goal in the first minute of a match since the New York Red Bulls pulled off the feat in September of 2014.

Orlando City improves to 3-0-6 in its last nine road matches against Western Conference opponents. The club picked up its first win over the Sounders with a 3-2 victory last August, rallying from two goals down. Prior to its unbeaten run, Orlando City was 0-10-2 on the road against the West.

Orlando City returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Seattle will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport