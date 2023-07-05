FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Magic promote Anthony Parker to general manager and Pete D’Alessandro to executive vice president

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Parker was promoted to general manager of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, part of a restructuring of the team’s basketball operations staff.

Pete D’Alessandro was promoted to executive vice president as part of the moves, the team said, with John Hammond — who had been Orlando’s general manager since 2017 — transitioning to a role where he’ll be senior advisor to Jeff Weltman, the team’s president of basketball operations.

“We are excited for John’s well-deserved next chapter,” Weltman said. “He has, and will continue to be, an invaluable resource. His experience has helped set the table for the Magic’s future and we look forward to continuing to lean on him in regard to everything from player evaluation to player development.”

Parker has been Orlando’s assistant general manager for the last two seasons, following a four-year stint as general manager of the Lakeland Magic — the team’s G League affiliate. Before taking over Lakeland, Parker spent 2012 through 2017 as a Magic scout.

Parker played parts of nine seasons in the NBA with Philadelphia, Toronto, Cleveland and Orlando, averaging 9.1 points.

“Anthony brings a unique perspective to our group as a former player and it has been great to watch his progression from player to scout to G League GM to the Magic’s assistant general manager,” Weltman said. “Anthony is the ultimate team player and we look forward to his continued leadership, experience and energy.”

D’Alessandro had been Orlando’s associate general manager for the last year and has also worked for Sacramento, Denver and Golden State.

“Pete has been instrumental in multiple areas, ranging from salary cap expertise to coordination with the league office,” Weltman said. “He is an outstanding leader and his creativity, experience and knowledge are instrumental to what we’re doing.”

Hammond has more than 30 years of NBA experience and won the NBA’s executive of the year award as GM of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports