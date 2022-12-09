DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 41-point performance

Boston Celtics (13-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 13.9 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.8.

The Celtics are 9-3 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 4.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 123-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points, and DeRozan led the Bulls with 46 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 25.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tatum is averaging 30.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .