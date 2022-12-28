Pistons take on the Magic on 6-game losing streak

Orlando Magic (13-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pistons -1; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its six-game losing streak when the Pistons play Orlando.

The Pistons are 3-17 against conference opponents. Detroit has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic are 7-16 in conference play. Orlando is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 113-109 on Oct. 19, with Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Killian Hayes is averaging 9.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Pistons. Bogdanovic is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 113.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points per game.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 117.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Marvin Bagley III: out (illness), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .