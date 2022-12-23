Orlando plays San Antonio, aims for 5th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (10-21, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (12-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Magic -6.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Magic face San Antonio.

The Magic are 8-9 in home games. Orlando ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.5 rebounds. Bol Bol leads the Magic with 7.3 boards.

The Spurs are 5-9 on the road. San Antonio is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and four assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Keldon Johnson is shooting 41.1% and averaging 21.1 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (elbow), Keldon Johnson: out (back), Blake Wesley: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .