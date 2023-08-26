March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX
Sports

Kyra Carusa scores as the San Diego Wave beat the Orlando Pride 2-1

 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyra Carusa scored in the 75th minute and the San Diego Wave beat the Orlando Pride 2-1 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Players on both sides wore tape on their wrists that said “Contigo Jenni” in support of Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish player who says she was kissed without her consent by the president of Spain’s federation during the trophy ceremony at the Women’s World Cup.

Spain defeated England 1-0 on Sunday in Australia to claim the nation’s first World Cup title. There have been increasing calls for Luis Rubilaes to step down but he has refused.

Alex Morgan, who started for the Wave, said on social media on Friday that she was “disgusted” by Rubiales’ actions.

Other news
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
In wild week for Spain soccer World Cup winners Carmona, Bonmatí and coach Vilda up for UEFA awards
Spain's Olga Carmona scores her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
World champion Spain rises to No. 2 in FIFA rankings led by Sweden. US off top spot after six years
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps applauds after receiving the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper, at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Nike to sell replicas of England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ jersey after facing backlash in UK

“Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players’ lives but instead it’s overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation,” she posted.

Abby Dahlkemper scored in the sixth minute to give the Wave an early lead. It was just her third game back after back surgery sidelined her for nearly a year.

But Adriana’s goal off a cross from Marta in the 44th tied the match for the Pride.

Carusa, a San Diego native who just joined the Wave last week, came in as a substitute in the 62nd. She scored her first NWSL goal on a header off a corner kick.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer