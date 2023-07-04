Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Andy Murray gets a win at Wimbledon
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Sports

White Sox recall top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A, confident he’ll perform better this time

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox recalled top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, confident the Cuban outfielder will perform better than he did at the start of the season.

The 24-year-old rookie made the opening day roster, only to get sent down after struggling. He hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors.

Colás had been excelling at Charlotte, with a .293 average, nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 48 games. He was on a tear with an eight-game hitting streak, going 13 of 33 with six homers in that stretch.

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts on the mound while playing against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, in Toronto, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Manoah set to return to Blue Jays’ rotation after being sent to minors following rough start
Alek Manoah is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation after he was sent to the minors last month because he was struggling.
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo misses the tag on New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, who stole second during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Marte hits 3-run HR and Scherzer wins 6th straight decision in Mets’ 8-5 victory over Diamondbacks
Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.
Seattle-area friends Dick Weaver, from left, Ray Cross, Steve Yost and Keith Beach sit in the stands before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Mariners fan travels to Giants’ waterfront ballpark, fondly remembering time there with slain son
When Mariners fan Keith Beach was asked whether he might be interested in using the seats from a friend of a friend for a big league baseball game, he immediately inquired about when and where.

General manager Rick Hahn said it wasn’t just the production. His work ethic also impressed the organization.

“His pregame prep, his preparing for the pitchers, really just having a purposeful workday that has put him in a better position to succeed both offensively and defensively has been what has really stood out the most,” Hahn said. “It’s translated to him doing more damage at the plate recently and also make some better swing decisions. Hopefully, that translates here over the next several games as we lead up to the break.”

The White Sox signed Colás in January 2022. He excelled in the minors last season and showed enough in spring training to open this year with the major league club. Manager Pedro Grifol said Colás will play just about every day.

“When we sent him down, we sent him down with a specific plan,” Grifol said. “He’s gotta improve as a baserunner, he’s gotta improve in the outfield, throwing to the right bases. Not that he’s not going to make mistakes here now because he’s still developing, but all the reports that we got were positive in those aspects. And swinging the bat, we need him to control the strike zone a little better.”

The White Sox optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte. Frazier is batting .197 in 33 games with Chicago after signing on April 28.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports