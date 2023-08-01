Janet Yang to serve second term as president of Oscars organization

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Entertainment

Janet Yang to serve second term as president of Oscars organization

FILE - Honoree Janet Yang attends the New York Women In Film & Television's 43rd annual Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in New York. Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File_

FILE - Honoree Janet Yang attends the New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in New York. Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File_

By LINDSEY BAHR
 
Share

Janet Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday. This will mark Yang’s second term as president of the organization that puts on the Oscars and her fifth year as a governor-at-large.

Yang’s background in Hollywood is as a producer of films like “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and “Over the Moon” as well as the Emmy-winning film “Indictment: The McMartin Trial.” After serving the film academy in various positions over the years, she was elected president last year and oversaw the 95th Academy Awards in March, which saw an uptick in viewership compared to the last few years.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement that under Yang’s leadership, “these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”

The Academy’s board of governors also announced the election of several officer positions, including several first-time officers like Howard Berger to the Museum Committee, Brooke Breton to the Education and Outreach Committee, Tom Duffield to the Finance Committee and Howard A. Rodman to the Governance Committee.

The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024, and broadcast live on ABC.