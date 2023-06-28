New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Selma Blair, Austin Butler, Ram Charan, Kerry Condon, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Stephanie Hsu and Vicky Krieps, bottom row from left, Lashana Lynch, Paul Mescal. Keke Palmer, Park Hae-il, Ke Huy Quan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Paul Reiser and Taylor Swift, who are among the entertainment professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)
1 of 2 | 

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Selma Blair, Austin Butler, Ram Charan, Kerry Condon, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Stephanie Hsu and Vicky Krieps, bottom row from left, Lashana Lynch, Paul Mescal. Keke Palmer, Park Hae-il, Ke Huy Quan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Paul Reiser and Taylor Swift, who are among the entertainment professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of photos shows, from left, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan and Taylor Swift, who are among the entertainment professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)
2 of 2 | 

This combination of photos shows, from left, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan and Taylor Swift, who are among the entertainment professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LINDSEY BAHR
 
Share

Taylor Swift, best supporting actor Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, “Elvis” star Austin Butler, “Nope’s” Keke Palmer and The Weeknd have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization behind the Oscars said Wednesday that it extended invitations to 398 individuals to join its ranks this year.

Among those invited are 22 Oscar winners and 76 nominees, like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” writer-director-producers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who must choose one of the three branches, as well as actors Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu and Kerry Condon.

A majority of this year’s invitees hail from countries outside of the U.S., including “RRR” actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr., “Holy Spider” star Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, “Triangle of Sadness” breakout Dolly De Leon, “Shoplifters’” Sakura Ando, “Phantom Thread” star Vicky Kreips and “Decision to Leave’s” Park Hae-il. Other Hollywood actors on the list include Lashana Lynch, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Hader, Paul Reiser, Selma Blair and “The Goonies” actor Robert John Davi.

Other news
This combination of photos shows filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, left, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg who are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies. (AP Photo)
Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg
Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies, amid a tumultuous week of layoffs and leadership changes that had fans worried about the future of the channel.
This image released by Focus Features shows Alicia Roth Weigel, from left, River Gallo and Sean Saifa Wall during the filming of the documentary "Every Body." (Focus Features via AP)
Movie Review: What does it mean to be intersex? ‘Every Body’ sheds light on little-known subject
The new documentary “Every Body” opens with footage of elaborate, often absurd “gender reveals.” But by the end of this illuminating film, viewers will be forced to confront something much deeper and more insidious: society’s need to divide humans into a binary system, and its sometimes disastrous r
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey.
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and 90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain.

Those invited to join the director’s branch include Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick), Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Santiago Mitre (“Argentina, 1985”), Michael Showalter (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Carlos López Estrada (“Raya and the Last Dragon”).

Among the executive branch invitees are Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente and SXSW director emeritus Janet Pierson.

In the music branch, in addition to Swift who recently penned a song for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (“The Weeknd”), other notables include David Byrne, “RRR’s” M.M. Keeravaani and Son Lux’s Ryan Lott and Ian Chang.

Some directors were invited to other branches. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” director Dean Fleischer-Camp scored an invitation to the animation and short film branch, while “Aftersun’s” Charlotte Wells’ invitation was for the writer’s branch, which Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro was also invited to.

The academy has continued to make progress diversifying its ranks. Should all the invitees accept their invitations, the makeup of the Academy’s ranks will be 34% women, 18% from underrepresented ethnic or racial communities and 20% from non-U.S. countries.