Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US
U.S. News

Funeral planned in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was killed in confrontation over dancing

This undated photo shows O'Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school in New York. The fatal stabbing of Sibley, who was gay, after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City's LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute. (Photo Courtesy of Whitney Brown and Ailey Extension via AP)

This undated photo shows O’Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school in New York. The fatal stabbing of Sibley, who was gay, after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute. (Photo Courtesy of Whitney Brown and Ailey Extension via AP)

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A funeral will be held Tuesday in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.

Friends of the slain 28-year-old were expected to celebrate his life at a historic opera house in the city where Sibley grew up and performed before moving to New York to pursue his career as a dancer. He had performed with the dance company Philadanco and used dance to celebrate his LGBTQ+ identity.

Brooklyn prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old high school student with hate-motivated murder in the death of Sibley, who was Black.

The stabbing happened after a group of teenagers got into an argument with Sibley and his friends as they danced shirtless to a Beyoncé song while they gassed up their car.

Other news
Former pizza shop owner Mohammed Hossain, who was arrested by federal authorities in 2004 as part of a counter-terrorism sting and sentenced to 15 years in jail, talks about his time in prison and the rehabbing work he is doing on his rental property, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. Hossain and Yassin Aref were arrested as part of a fictitious plot to launder money from the sale of a shoulder-fired missile. Convicted in 2006, both men are out of prison and maintain their innocence. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
A judge called an FBI operative a ‘villain.’ Ruling comes too late for 2 convicted in terror sting
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (25) and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate the team's 5-1 win over the New York Yankees in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Andrew Vaughn homers as Chicago White Sox beat New York Yankees 5-1
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
2 dead, thousands of flight cancellations, 1.1 million lose power in eastern US storms

Police said the teens used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements.

Security camera video showed the argument had broken up and both groups had walked away when Sibley and his friends abruptly returned and crossed a parking lot to confront the white 17-year-old, who was recording with his phone.

In the video, Sibley could be seen following the teen and then lunging at him. The stabbing happened out of a clear view of the cameras.

At least one witness told reporters some of the teens had objected to the dancers’ behavior because they were Muslim. The mother and lawyer of the 17-year-old boy charged in the stabbing, though, said he is actually a Christian who wears a cross and goes to church.

The teen’s grandmother told the Daily News he was just defending himself.

Sibley’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians and some celebrities, including Beyoncé and the filmmaker Spike Lee.