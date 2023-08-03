A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows the interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. The FBI said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that Zuberi, 29, who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in the cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. Zuberi who was arrested faces a federal interstate kidnapping charge, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. (FBI via AP)
Oregon kidnapping suspect
U.S. News

A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

By KAREN MATTHEWS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute on her website.

No arrests have been made in Saturday’s stabbing of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, at a Brooklyn gas station.

Police have released few details on the investigation and haven’t discussed a motive, but a friend who was there, Otis Pena, said in an emotional Facebook video that Sibley died “because he stood up for his friends.”

Sibley performed with the dance company Philadanco in his native Philadelphia and in New York. He used dance to celebrate his LGBTQ identity in works such as “ Soft: A Love Letter to Black Queer Men,” choreographed by Kemar Jewel.

Other news
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in a couple of weeks. His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Drake: new ‘For All the Dogs’ album may drop in ‘a couple of weeks’
FILE - Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Tens of thousands of fans descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Beyoncé dazzles fans in ‘Renaissance’ world tour opening concert

Sibley took classes with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey Extension program, whose director, Lisa Johnson-Willingham, said in a statement, “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Sibley was at a Mobil station in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood with friends getting gas, listening to Beyoncé's “Renaissance” album “and just having a good time,” Pena said in his video.

News reports have widely described Sibley as having been stabbed while dancing, but security camera video shows a more complex situation.

The video, obtained by several news organizations, shows some of the men in Sibley’s group doing a dance-like strut by their car, shirtless in bathing suits. A short time later, Sibley walks to the gas station’s convenience store and starts speaking with a young man, who looks agitated. As they talk, a small crowd gathers.

Sibley’s friends join him and the group argues with the person for about two minutes. Then, both sides walk away. Sibley and his friends go back to their car. Everyone else goes inside the gas station’s convenience store except for one person who stays outside recording with his phone.

Sibley is about to get into a car when he and a friend freeze, then briskly stride back toward the person with the phone as if he had said something that angered them.

The young man, who looks like he could be in his teens, retreats, walking backward as Sibley advances. A man comes out of the convenience store and steps between them. Then, Sibley lunges around the man at the teen, who leaps backward. Both figures move out of view of the camera.

It isn’t clear from the video when Sibley is stabbed or who wields the knife. A moment later he walks back into view looking stunned and checking his side.

Sibley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A witness, Summy Ullah, told the Daily News the young men had been harassing Sibley’s group because their behavior offended them.

“They were saying, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,’” said Ullah, 32.

Ullah added, “Nothing else was going on. They were only dancing.” He said someone asked, “Why are you dancing in your underwear?”

In his video, posted hours after Sibley’s death, Pena choked back tears while recalling the stabbing of the man he called “the salt to my pepper, the peanut butter to my jelly.”

“They murdered him because he was gay,” he said.

A “Justice for O’Shae Sibley” memorial is planned Friday at the Mobil station, and a vigil is planned on Saturday at Manhattan’s LGBTQ Community Center. A celebration of life ceremony will take place Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Beyoncé's website now flashes the message “Rest in power O’Shae Sibley.”