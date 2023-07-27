Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
U.S. News

An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)

 
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Eleven people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina around 10:15 a.m. that the 20-foot air-propeller-powered boat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard sent two response boats and a helicopter.

One person was pinned under the airboat and may have suffered a chest and head injury, the statement said. Oregon Inlet rescue boat crews pulled that person from the water and they were flown to a hospital. Coast Guard crews pulled the remaining 10 people from the water, including two people who were reported to have serious injuries.

The boat was towed to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment in Nags Head is investigating the accident, officials said.