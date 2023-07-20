FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Indiana State Police investigate fatal shooting where sheriff’s deputy fired his rifle

 
OWENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A man has been found dead after a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Indiana fired his rifle at a tent where officers had heard a gunshot.

Deputies with the Greene County and Monroe County sheriff’s departments were seeking a suspect in an earlier shooting in Bloomington when they located the suspect’s vehicle about 10 a.m. Wednesday in Owensburg, Indiana State Police said in a release Thursday.

The deputies were exiting their vehicles when they heard the sound of a gunshot from the tent and took cover. A Greene County deputy then fired his rifle towards the tent, state police said.

Police later found the man’s body in the tent.

Greene County Sheriff George Dallaire has asked state police to investigate Wednesday’s shooting in Owensburg. Once the investigation is completed, a report will be submitted to the Greene County prosecutor’s office for review.

Deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary with fatal shootings, according to state police.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting in Bloomington. No details about that shooting were released by the state police.

Owensburg is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.