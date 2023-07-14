2 killed, 1 injured when small plane crashes in Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in a wooded area near the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, killing two of the three occupants.
Killed were Hayden Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, Missouri, and Evan Vandiver, 19, of Richmond, Missouri, police said. Gary Vandiver, 54, of Richmond, suffered serious injuries.
The crash happened just after noon, not long after the plane took off from Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach. A motorist called 911 and said he saw a plane that appeared to be crashing. Searchers found the plane near a tree.
Other news
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced the man who coordinated stashing nearly two dozen migrants into a Ford Expedition that crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing 13 people.
A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages.
Federal investigators are beginning the task of trying to determine what caused a Greyhound bus crash that killed three passengers in southern Illinois.
A Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.