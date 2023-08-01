UCLA promotes Georgeton to assistant, hires 2 more assistant basketball coaches

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

UCLA promotes Georgeton to assistant, hires 2 more assistant basketball coaches

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants.

Georgeton has spent the last four seasons at UCLA as video coordinator and the team’s director of student-athlete development. He replaces Ivo Simovic, who left after one year to be an assistant with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Nemanja Jovanovic and Brendyn Taylor were added to the staff.

Jovanovic will serve as both an assistant and director of international recruiting. He has had stints at UT Arlington, DePaul and SMU.

Taylor spent the last two seasons as a grad assistant at St. John’s. At UCLA, he will help with player development, scouting and oversee a mentoring program for incoming freshmen. Taylor played basketball at Southern California and professionally in Germany.

The NCAA in January approved an increase of two basketball coaches who can participate in skill instruction but may not recruit off campus.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll