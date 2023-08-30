Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Contreras homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Padres 6-5 in 10 innings

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single to score Masyn Winn for a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman is congratulated by teammate JoJo Romero (59) after hitting a walk-off single to score Masyn Winn for a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman tosses his helmet after hitting a walk-off single to score Masyn Winn for a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras tosses his bat as he watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Matthew Batten during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman heads to first for an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado tosses his helmet after flying out to end the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By STEVE OVERBEY
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras homered twice, pinch-hitter Tommy Edman singled in the deciding run in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Edman slammed the first pitch from Josh Hader (0-2) to left field with one out to bring in Maysn Winn. Richie Palacios set up the winning run with a two-strike bunt to move Winn to third.

Contreras cut it to 4-3 in the sixth with his first homer, then tied it at 5 with a two-run homer in the eighth off Robert Suarez. Contreras has 15 homers. He three multi-homer games this season and 14 overall.

JoJo Romero (4-1) struck out two batters in the 10th.

Luis Campusano homered for San Diego, which has lost four of five to fall to 7-16 in August. The Padres are 0-11 in extra-inning games.

Matthew Batten had four hits for San Diego. Ha-Seong Kim had two hits and reached base three times. He drove in a run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness) pitched for Triple-A Memphis and allowed five runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. OF Lars Nootbaar will start for Memphis on Wednesday and Thursday. He has been out since August 18 because of a lower abdomen contusion. He is likely to rejoin the team Friday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66) will face San Diego LHP Rich Hill (7-13, 5.21) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb