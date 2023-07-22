Jackson Wolf called up to make MLB debut for Padres
DETROIT (AP) — The San Diego Padres recalled LHP Jackson Wolf from Double-A San Antonio and gave him the start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
Wolf, a fourth-round pick in 2021, will be making his major-league debut without having pitched above Double-A. He is 8-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 17 starts for San Antonio.
RHP Alek Jacob (elbow) went on the 15-day injured list.
___
