Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Jackson Wolf called up to make MLB debut for Padres

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Alek Jacob works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Alek Jacob works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAVE HOGG
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The San Diego Padres recalled LHP Jackson Wolf from Double-A San Antonio and gave him the start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.

Wolf, a fourth-round pick in 2021, will be making his major-league debut without having pitched above Double-A. He is 8-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 17 starts for San Antonio.

RHP Alek Jacob (elbow) went on the 15-day injured list.

Other news
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run with third base coach Matt Williams (18) against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Juan Soto hits 2 long home runs in the Padres’ 5-4 victory over the Tigers
Juan Soto hit two long home runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt works against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto Thursday July 20, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero and Kirk HR, Bassitt wins as Blue Jays blank Padres 4-0 to avoid sweep
Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the San Diego Padres 4-0.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates his two-run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Machado drives in 2, Darvish pitches 6 innings for win as Padres blank Jays 2-0
Yu Darvish and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, left, celebrates his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with Xander Bogaerts (2) and Fernando Tatis Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Juan Soto hits 2-run homer, Joe Musgrove wins 8th straight decision as Padres beat Blue Jays 9-1
Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports