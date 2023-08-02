Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 of 3 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
2 of 3 | 

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 10-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
3 of 3 | 

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 10-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By MICHAEL KELLY
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched Joe Musgrove from his scheduled start Wednesday with lingering shoulder stiffness, one day after recommitting to a playoff push with several trade deadine acquisitions.

Musgrove (10-3, 3.05 ERA) was an All-Star in 2022 and has been nearly as good this year despite discomfort in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez started in his place Wednesday.

“He’s been pitching through it,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “But at this point in time, we just don’t want it to get any worse. So probably end up skipping one start.”

San Diego, which entered the year with World Series aspirations and a payroll nearing $250 million, is currently outside the NL playoff picture. The team traded for five players Tuesday in a show that it is not conceding.

Other news
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto follows the flight of his three-run home run against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tommy Doyle in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Soto slugs 2 homers and drives in 4 runs as the Padres beat the Rockies 8-5
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi watches his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero gestures to the dugout after reaching second base on a double to drive in two runs against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Seth Lugo in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 31, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
McMahon’s sacrifice fly in 10th lifts Rockies to 4-3 win over Padres

Its acquisitions included 43-year-old Rich Hill, a left-handed starter who told MLB.com on Tuesday that he plans to pitch again next season, which would be his 20th in the majors. He experienced a career revival at the age of 35 and has continued that success. He was 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and is now pitching for his 13th franchise.

Along with Hill, the Padres acquired designated hitter Ji Man Choi from Pittsburgh, traded for first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper and right-hander Sean Reynolds from Miami and reliever Scott Barlow from Kansas City.

Hill is on a one-year contract and his immediate plans are to anchor the back end of the San Diego’s rotation, which has been impacted by injuries. Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) won’t return until mid-August at the earliest, and now Musgrove’s status is uncertain.

Hill is meeting the team in San Diego and could start Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Choi and Cooper are in Denver but were not in Wednesday’s starting lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Melvin said there is a potential to use them off the bench.

Barlow is in the bullpen and ready to go after an eventful 24 hours.

“Last night, got packed actually pretty quickly, everything was kind of already folded,” he said. “Got to bed pretty early, woke up around 3 (a.m.), got on the flight at six, landed at seven, some traffic in Denver, so got in the Ritz at eight, took a little snooze, and here we are.”

Barlow was 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 13 saves in 38 appearances with the Royals. He is expected to serve as one of the set-up men for All-Star closer Josh Hader.

“Barlow is going to be a great addition to our bullpen,” Melvin said. “Right behind Hader and (Robert) Suárez. He’s been a closer at times, plus stuff, really good slider and bolsters our bullpen.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb