FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Arkansas librarian law blocked
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Sports

Sanchez and Snell lead the Padres to a 5-3 win over the Rangers for a 3-game sweep

San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
1 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
2 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez watches his solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
3 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez watches his solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Blake Snell winds up against a Texas Rangers' batter in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
4 of 5 | 

San Diego Padres' Blake Snell winds up against a Texas Rangers' batter in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran heads home to score on a throwing error by San Diego Padres' Blake Snell in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
5 of 5 | 

Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran heads home to score on a throwing error by San Diego Padres' Blake Snell in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
By BERNIE WILSON
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered twice, Juan Soto doubled in Fernando Tatis Jr. from first base and left-hander Blake Snell had another strong start for the San Diego Padres, who beat the struggling Texas Rangers 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Hours earlier, Texas announced the acquisition of Max Scherzer from the New York Mets and obtained left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals. The AL West leaders then lost for the seventh time in nine games while keeping a one-game lead over the Houston Astros, who lost 8-2 to Tampa Bay.

“It’s behind us already,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’re off tomorrow, regroup, see if we can get back on track and and play our brand of ball. It was a tough series. We faced some really good pitching.”

Bochy said the Rangers’ batters expanded the strike zone “more than what we had been doing. Just shows you that we were maybe a little anxious, a little amped up. We’ve got to get back to who we are.”

Josh Hader retired Josh Jung with the bases loaded in the ninth inning for his 25th save in 29 chances.

Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim exited with a jammed right shoulder after sliding headfirst into home plate on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly in the third.

The disappointing Padres, who reached the NL Championship Series last season and then bulked up their payroll to about $250 million, must decide by Tuesday’s trade deadline whether they’ll be buyers or sellers. They came into Sunday buried in fourth place in the NL West, nine games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and 5 1/2 games out of the third wild-card spot.

The Padres’ three-game winning streak matches their season best. It came after two dismal losses to Pittsburgh, which at the time was last in the NL Central. It was just their second three-game sweep of the season.

After the Pittsburgh series, Tatis said the Padres’ play had been “terrible.” That all changed in three games.

“It’s huge. I feel like we needed this a long time ago,” Tatis said Sunday. “It was really good baseball this series — offense backing up pitching, pitching backing up offense — and hopefully we can keep this going.”

Snell (8-8), who has been mentioned as a trade possibility, along with Hader, lowered his big league-leading ERA to 2.50 by holding the Rangers to an unearned run and four hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked four. The only run he allowed came on his throwing error in the fourth.

“It feels good,” Snell said. “Texas is a really, really good team. Great offense. We knew that coming into it and knew we had to make our pitches this series and it went our way.”

As for the looming trade deadline, “I don’t want to go anywhere,” Snell said.

Sánchez homered leading off the fourth against Jose Leclerc (0-2) for a 2-1 lead and connected again with two outs in the fifth off Brock Burke for a 4-1 lead. He has 12 this season.

Tatis reached on a fielder’s choice in the fourth and scored on Soto’s opposite-field double into the corner in left.

The Rangers pulled to 4-3 on Marcus Semien’s two-run single off Nick Martinez in the sixth.

Tatis hit an RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said it’s his guess Kim won’t play Monday night “but hopefully it’s not too long.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: Hadn’t announced their starter for Tuesday night’s opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox.

Padres: RHP Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a series at Colorado, which will counter with LHP Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.83).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports