Padres hit five homers to back Darvish in 100th win, 9-6 over Rockies

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Padres hit five homers to back Darvish in 100th win, 9-6 over Rockies

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber heads to the dugout after giving up an RBI-single to San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 6 | 

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber heads to the dugout after giving up an RBI-single to San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Peter Lambert in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Peter Lambert in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, left, applies a late tag to Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones as he steals second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, left, applies a late tag to Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Jones as he steals second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., front left, slides safely into second base with a double as Colorado Rockies second baseman Harold Castro, right, applies a late tag in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., front left, slides safely into second base with a double as Colorado Rockies second baseman Harold Castro, right, applies a late tag in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez grounds out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Gary Sanchez grounds out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Craig Meyer
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched into the sixth inning to earn his 100th career win and was backed by five home runs as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 Friday night.

Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gary Sánchez, Trent Grisham and Brandon Dixon all went deep to help the Padres win consecutive games for the first time since May 25-26.

“It definitely feels good,” Grisham said. “Everybody in here has been waiting – not if, but when, when it’s going to come around. It’s nice to stack two days like that on top of each other.”

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Clayton Kershaw takes no-hitter into 6th, J.D. Martinez hits 300th homer, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-0
Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar follows the flight of his RBI-single against Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Soriano in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs
Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.
Colorado Rockies first baseman Mike Moustakas warms up for the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver
The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies.

Darvish (5-4) earned the benchmark victory after allowing four earned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking four in 5 1/3 innings.

“It means a lot,” Darvish said. “It just tells you that I’ve been able to play this long and go into battle with my teammates.”

Jake Cronenworth had his second-consecutive three-hit game for San Diego after batting just .198 in his first 60 games of the season. After missing the past four games while tending to soreness in his left wrist, Xander Bogaerts had two runs and two hits, including his first double since May 14.

Machado’s two-run homer, which spearheaded a three-run first inning for the Padres, was his first since May 9 and a 425-foot solo shot from Tatis was his team-leading 12th of the season. Sánchez’s two-run homer in the second inning was his fifth since joining San Diego on May 30 while Dixon’s was just his second of the season.

“A lot of times, you get a little confidence again and you do some things you’ve done in the past,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said of Sánchez. “He’s still a young man for what he does. Each and every game he has like this, you’ll see some of the potential he’s always had.”

Josh Hader picked up his 14th save of the season after forcing Elias Díaz to ground into a force out with runners on first and third.

The loss was Colorado’s fifth in a row – its second-longest drought of the season – and its ninth in 11 games. The Rockies have now lost 14 of their past 15 games against NL West teams, including each eight straight.

Starter Austin Gomber (4-5) took the loss for the Rockies, giving up seven earned runs and 11 hits — including three homers — over four innings. He struggled with his fastball, as each of the three home runs he surrendered came on four-seam pitches. Over his past five starts, he has given up 23 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings.

“Two pitches to Fernando, first-pitch single by (Juan) Soto, first-pitch homer by Machado. Four pitches to three hitters, that’s pretty quick,” Gomber said. “But that can work in your favor, too -- I’ve had nights where you have five-pitch innings, right? You’ve just got to make better pitches. If guys are going to swing, that’s great, but you’ve got to execute when they have that approach.”

Mike Moustakas had two hits for Colorado, including a 441-foot, two-run home run in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: After being designated for assignment earlier in the week, OF David Dahl cleared waivers Friday and opted for free agency.

UP NEXT

San Diego LHP Ryan Weathers (1-4, 5.09 ERA) will face off against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.06) Saturday in the second game of the series.