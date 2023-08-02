Gary Sánchez hits 2 of Padres’ 4 home runs in 11-1 win over Rockies

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Gary Sánchez hits 2 of Padres’ 4 home runs in 11-1 win over Rockies

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto flips his bat as he heads up the first-base line after connecting for a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto flips his bat as he heads up the first-base line after connecting for a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts follows the flight of his double against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts follows the flight of his double against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar, left, applies a late tag to San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he steals second base in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 6 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar, left, applies a late tag to San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he steals second base in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies pitching coach Darryl Scott, front, confers with catcher Austin Wynns, back left, and starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 6 | 

Colorado Rockies pitching coach Darryl Scott, front, confers with catcher Austin Wynns, back left, and starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto follows the flight of his two-run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto follows the flight of his two-run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Gary Sanchez crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By MICHAEL KELLY
 
DENVER (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 11-1 on Wednesday.

Sánchez had two of his three hits in San Diego’s seven-run ninth inning.

Ha-Seong Kim homered leading off the game and Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a towering three-run homer to help the new-look Padres win for the fifth time in six games. San Diego traded for five players before the Tuesday deadline to help with a playoff push in the final two months of the season.

“The last week, the last 10 days, we’ve played probably our best baseball,” Tatís said. “We’re going to keep it going.”

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres, whose scheduled starter Joe Musgrove was scratched due to stiffness in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three scoreless innings.

Jurickson Profar led off the bottom of the first with a double for the Rockies and Martinez retired nine straight before leaving.

“All my pitches felt good, all of my stuff felt pretty tight,” Martinez said. “I wasn’t missing too many locations.”

San Diego had three of its new players in uniform Wednesday — Ji Man Choi, Garrett Cooper and Scott Barlow, who relieved Ray Kerr (1-1) in the sixth inning and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Kim made it 1-0 with his fourth leadoff homer and 14th of the year off of Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-12). Soto, who had two homers Tuesday night, hit a 449-foot blast into the second deck in right field in the third inning made it 3-0.

“Seems like he was sitting dead red on a fastball,” Freeland said about Soto. “It was well above the zone, up near his chest, but that caliber of player, if he’s sitting on a pitch like that he’s usually able to get to it.”

Sánchez hit solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings to give him 14 on the season. It was his 17th career multihomer game.

Tatís blew it open with a 444-foot three-run homer in the ninth, his 19th.

“It ended up being a nice day offensively for us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We won three in a row against Texas, we have a really tough night here the first game and then respond with two big games. Hopefully it’s a trend for us.”

The Rockies got their lone run on Elehuris Montero’s bases-loaded groundout in the fourth inning after Kerr had walked two and hit Brenton Doyle with one out. Kerr settled down to strike out six in 2 1/3 innings.

“It’s a good arm,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He threw enough strikes to get through.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Tim Hill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ring finger. “He’s been trying to pitch through it,” Melvin said. “It’s not a horrible thing but something that hasn’t gotten any better.”

EQUAL AND OPPOSITE REACTION

San Diego’s five-player haul, as well as recalling Kerr from Triple-A El Paso, meant the team had to decisions to make to clear roster space. In addition to Hill going on the IL the Padres optioned catcher Brett Sullivan to El Paso and right-hander Brent Honeywell was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (8-7, 4.53 ERA) opens a weekend wraparound series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Rockies: RHP Chris Flexen (0-5, 8.08) will make his second start for Colorado at St. Louis on Friday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB