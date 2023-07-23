Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Campusano homers and gets 4 hits as the Padres rout the Tigers 14-3

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates his home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates his home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres players sit in the dugout during a rain delay in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres players sit in the dugout during a rain delay in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Luis Campusano, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Luis Campusano hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres pitcher Jackson Wolf throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres pitcher Jackson Wolf throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano celebrates his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Luis Campusano celebrates his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Fernando Tatis Jr., left, and Juan Soto by having their picture made by a teammate against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Fernando Tatis Jr., left, and Juan Soto by having their picture made by a teammate against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado celebrates his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Diego Padres pitcher Jackson Wolf throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Diego Padres pitcher Jackson Wolf throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 on Saturday night for the 4,000th victory in franchise history.

Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim also homered for the Padres, who trailed 3-0 after two innings.

Jackson Wolf (1-0) won his major league debut, waiting out an 84-minute rain delay in the second. He gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in five innings.

Mason Englert (4-3), who replaced Detroit starter Matt Manning after the delay, allowed nine runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The Tigers took the lead just as heavy rain began to fall in the second. With two outs and fans being moved to the concourses because of lightning in the area, Zach McKinstry walked and went to third on Miguel Cabrera’s single.

Jake Rogers hit an RBI double just before the grounds crew covered the infield. When play resumed, Zack Short delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0.

The Padres, though, scored four runs in the third off Englert. Juan Soto, who homered twice on Friday, hit an RBI double and Machado followed with a three-run homer to left field.

Fernando Tatis Jr. made it 5-3 with an RBI double in the fourth, and the Padres scored five more runs in the fifth. Brandon White replaced Englert and walked two of the first three batters he faced — both on quick-pitch violations. Soto made it 10-3 with a two-run single.

San Diego scored once in the seventh and three times in the eighth before Short pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

LONG WAIT

With the victory, the Padres ensured their first series win in Detroit. San Diego entered the weekend with a 1-8 record in Michigan, including three losses in the 1984 World Series.

ROUGH NIGHT

Englert became the first Tigers reliever to allow 10 hits in an outing since Greg Gohr in Seattle on July 27, 1996. Gohr gave up eight runs, one fewer than Englert.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their series Sunday, with RHP Joe Musgrove (9-2, 3.16 ERA) starting for San Diego. Detroit was planning a bullpen game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports