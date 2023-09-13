Padres shut down starter Yu Darvish for the season due to persistent elbow injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish won’t pitch again for the San Diego Padres this season due to a stress reaction in his elbow.

Darvish and the Padres confirmed the decision to shut down the veteran right-hander Tuesday night before San Diego faced the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Darvish went 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA across 24 starts this season after agreeing in February to a six-year, $108 million contract through 2028. The 37-year-old hasn’t pitched since Aug. 25, and the Padres ultimately decided it wasn’t worth attempting to squeeze a few more starts out of the five-time All-Star in their disappointing season.

Darvish won’t throw for the next six weeks. He will be re-evaluated after the rest, and that will determine whether he must consider surgery, he said.

After the Padres shut down Darvish last month, an examination revealed a bone spur in his elbow. He got a cortisone injection in hopes of feeling good enough to pitch in September, but his elbow is still sore.

Darvish won 16 games for San Diego last year before performing well in the postseason during the Padres’ run to the NLCS. He earned his 100th career victory this June.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB