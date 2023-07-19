A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Sports

Phillies doctors recommend elbow surgery for top prospect Andrew Painter

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Andrew Painter delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. The Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said Wednesday, July 19, that a UCL reconstruction on Painter's elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher Andrew Painter delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. The Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said Wednesday, July 19, that a UCL reconstruction on Painter’s elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow.

The team said Wednesday that a UCL reconstruction on Painter’s elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March.

The Phillies said Painter had continued to experience symptoms after bullpen sessions and that tests have shown “interval healing” in his elbow.

Other news
FILE - Buffalo Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia speaks prior to a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday June 5, 2023. Raccuia, who played the lead role in negotiating the recently approved Buffalo Bills' $1.54 billion new stadium deal, is out as the franchise's top executive, team owner Terry Pegula announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Bills and Raccuia part ways months after top executive finishes stadium negotiations
The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Ron Raccuia a few months after the franchise’s top executive completed negotiations to build a new stadium.
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Urías has 3 RBIs for Orioles, who beat Dodgers 8-5 and avoid first series sweep in 14 months
Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.
Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks during NCAA college football media days in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave
Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has announced that San Diego State will remain in the conference, at least for now.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray looks up as head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, right, checks on him after Gray was hit by a single off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Gray left the game with an unknown leg injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rangers starting pitcher Gray exits in 5th inning after comebacker off left shin
Texas starter Jon Gray has exited the Rangers’ game after taking a comebacker off his shin in the fifth inning against Tampa Bay.

Painter is scheduled to consult with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on July 24 in Los Angeles.

Painter had emerged during spring training as a candidate to make the Phillies’ opening day roster and reached nearly 100 mph while facing Carlos Correa in spring training.

The 6-foot-7 Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports