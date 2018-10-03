Greensburg Art Center hosts artist demonstration of ‘wipe-out’ painting
International artist John DelMonte will demonstrate his technique of charcoal and oil wipe-out painting from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road.
The event is free and open to the public, and will be both informal and informative, according to a news release.
DelMonte, 94, begins each day with prayer, meditation and exercise before working on his latest painting, the release adds.
For more than 40 years, Lucca, Italy, has been the summer home of his Creative Art Studio, where he provides instruction in the classical style of rendering art on canvas.
Details: Greensburgartcenter.org