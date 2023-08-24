Top Republican debate moments
Afghanistan wins toss and will bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

 
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss against Pakistan and elected to bat first in the second one-day international on Thursday.

Pakistan can clinch the series with a match to spare after routing Afghanistan for 59 for a 142-run win on Tuesday at the same Hambantota venue.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed a five-wicket haul while fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah also excelled. Pakistan was fielding the same side, which meant recalled allrounder Faheem Ashraf and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will have to wait for their chance to impress.

Afghanistan made two changes following its second heaviest defeat in ODIs, bringing in young middle-order batter Riaz Hassan and left-arm spinner Shahid Kamal. Hassan displaced Rahmat Shah while Kamal replaced the injured Azmatullah Omarzai, who retired hurt on Tuesday.

The series is preparation for the Asia Cup next week.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahid Kamal, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil.

