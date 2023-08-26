ODI series winner Pakistan makes 4 changes for third match against Afghanistan

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the third one-day international match against Afghanistan at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan has an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first two games at Hambantota.

With the series already secured, Pakistan made four changes. It brought in Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim for Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai retired hurt in the series opener and has a side strain. Afghanistan’s two changes Saturday saw all-rounder Gulbadin Naib replace Abdul Rahman and Fareed Ahmad Malik come in for Ikram Alikhil.

Pakistan won the first ODI by 142 runs before clinching the series with a 1-run wicket in the second match.

The series is helping both teams to prepare for the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka which starts next week.

Lineups:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

