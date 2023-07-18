Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8 people

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
This image of a fossil provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaur. The unusual fossil from China suggests some early mammals may have hunted down dinosaur meat for dinner. The fossil shows a badger-like creature chomping down on a beaky dinosaur three times its size. The research published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. (Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP)
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8 people

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said, amid increasing violence in the region.

The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.

The military truck was badly damaged. Police did not give any details about any troop casualties.

A senior police officer in the city, Waqas Rafique, said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and that the attack also damaged other nearby vehicles carrying civilians.

The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.