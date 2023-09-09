Earthquake strikes Morocco
Zach Bryan arrested
See new comet
One Chip Challenge
Pelosi running for reelection
World News

Pakistani police detain relatives of the man wanted in the death probe of his daughter in UK

By BABAR DOGAR
 
Share

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police in central Pakistan detained for interrogation close relatives of a couple wanted by U.K. police in connection with last month’s death of their 10-year-old daughter in the outskirts of London, an official said Saturday.

A police spokesman in Jehlum, 175 kilometers (108 miles) northwest of Lahore, said that Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool, the couple sought by U.K. police, were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation.

Among them was Mohammad Sharif, the father of Urfan, his brothers and cousins. Police spokesman Khan Mudassir said detaining close relatives might force the wanted person to surrender.

Pakistani police often detain close relatives of wanted suspects. Suspects’ relatives are not kept in jail, however, to avoid any intervention by the court.

Other news
French fashion designer Marc Bohan is pictured with his models after the Dior collection presentation in Paris, Jan. 29, 1970. French designer Marc Bohan who served as Dior's artistic director for nearly three decades died at age 97 Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies at age 97
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry salutes media as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on March 30, 2023. Prince Harry is attending a charity event in London, though he isn’t expected to meet with King Charles III or Prince William as Britain prepares to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, moved to California in 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Prince Harry to attend charity event in London -- but meeting up with the family isn’t on the agenda
FILE - Britain's King Charles III, right, arrives to receive a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, following his coronation, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. A year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II triggered questions about the future of the British monarchy, King Charles III’s reign has been marked more by continuity than transformation, by changes in style rather than substance. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP, File)
King Charles III shows his reign will be more about evolution than revolution after year on the job

Last week Sharif appealed to his son and daughter in-law to surrender and help police in the investigation, after authorities widened their search for Urfan Sharif. He fled to Pakistan after his daughter, Sara Sharif, was found dead at their home in Woking, on the southwestern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10.

The London police believed the couple was hiding in Pakistan. The British police were also seeking the arrest of Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as part of the investigation.

An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death, but did show that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.

Urfan Sharif traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, according to local authorities. They traveled with five children, ranging in ages from 1 to 13, the U.K. police and local officials have said.

Local investigators have said police found evidence that Urfan briefly returned to Jhelum before going into hiding.