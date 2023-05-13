Pakistan appoints Grant Bradburn as cricket team head coach

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former New Zealand international Grant Bradburn was appointed as Pakistan’s head coach on a two-year contract on Saturday.

The 56-year-old Bradburn had been serving as Pakistan’s interim head coach during the white-ball home series against New Zealand. Pakistan drew the Twenty20 series 2-2 before winning the ODI series 4-1 against the Black Caps.

Bradburn was Pakistan’s fielding coach from 2018-20 before he moved to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. He previously was Scotland’s head coach.

Pakistan Cricket Board management committee head Najam Sethi said Saturday that Bradburn understands the culture and philosophy of cricket in Pakistan and is “an ideal candidate to take our team forward.”

The PCB recently appointed Mickey Arthur as team director who will tour with the Pakistan team to the World Cup in India later this year. Pakistan is scheduled to play an ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup to tune up.

“Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players,” Bradburn said. “The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win.”

The PCB also appointed former South Africa cricketer Andrew Puttick on a two-year contract as batting coach.

