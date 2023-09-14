Danelo Cavalcante manhunt
Grounded Greenland cruise ship
Delta Sky Miles changes
United Auto Workers strike
Hurricane Lee
World News

Pakistani court rejects ex-PM Imran Khan’s bail plea in case related to leaking state secrets

 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.

Khan is accused of exposing an official secret document, dubbed Cipher, when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally last year.

It was apparently correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Khan told the rally it was proof that his removal from power in April 2022 was a conspiracy.

After a private hearing, Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain dismissed the plea under the Official Secrets Act.

Other news
FILE - Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, park in a terminal along side on a highway after Afghan Taliban rulers closed a key border crossing point Torkham, in Landi Kotal, an area in Pakistan's district Khyber along the Afghan border, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Pakistani authorities closed the key border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, shortly after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire, officials and residents said, in a sign of increasing tensions between the two neighbors. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf, File)
Pakistan shuts key crossing into Afghanistan after border guards exchange fire
In this photo released by Pakistan's President Office, President Arif Alvi, right, administrates oath from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister during a ceremony, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Kakar was sworn in as the country's prime minister to head a caretaker national government that will oversee parliamentary elections amid one of the worst economic crises the Islamic nation has faced, officials said. (Pakistan President Office vis AP)
Pakistani premier claims US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is now in militant hands
A police officer observes area at a checkpoint on a road leading to the District Jail, in Attock, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A court asked the official in charge of the Attock prison to keep former Prime Minister Khan there until at least Wednesday, when Khan is expected to face a hearing on charges of "exposing an official secret document" in an incident last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of him, his lawyers and court officials said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan’s Imran Khan will be imprisoned for 2 more weeks despite getting bail

Zulqarnain made no immediate remarks on his rejection of Khan’s plea. He said at the hearing that “irrelevant persons” like journalists and lawyers not connected with the case were to leave the room at the request of the government prosecutor.

Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha denounced the decision to refuse bail. “The facts of the case are crystal clear and merited a favorable decision from the court,” said Panjutha.

On Monday, a court extended Khan’s remand in the Cipher case until Sept. 26.

The cricketer-turned-politician, aged 70, was booted out of power through a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He accuses the Pakistani military and the U.S. of being behind his ouster. They deny the allegation.

Since Khan’s exit, more than 150 cases have been filed against him by various government agencies on charges ranging from contempt of court to terrorism and inciting violence. He is in a high-security prison in eastern Punjab province serving a three-year sentence on corruption charges.

Critics say efforts to keep the divisive politician behind bars are politically motivated and have intensified ahead of general elections to be held later this year.

They argue that Khan’s popularity and a large support base, combined with his ability to mobilize massive crowds, pose a threat to the political elite and their backers in the military.