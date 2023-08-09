Pakistani court seeks ‘government response’ over Imran Khan’s appeal, refuses to release him

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo taken from video and released by the Administration of Sergiev Posad municipal district of Moscow region telegram channel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, smoke rises from the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiev Posad, Moscow Region, about 65 km (41miles) north-east of Moscow, Russia. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said at least 31 people were injured after a warehouse containing pyrotechnics exploded at a factory north of Moscow. Russian social media channels shared footage which showed huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air and shattered windows. (Administration of Sergiev Posad municipal district of Moscow region telegram channel via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mega Millions has a winner
World News

Pakistani court seeks ‘government response’ over Imran Khan’s appeal, refuses to release him

Latif Khosa, center, a lawyer of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, speaks with media outside a court after Khan's appeal hearing, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
1 of 5 | 

Latif Khosa, center, a lawyer of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal team, speaks with media outside a court after Khan’s appeal hearing, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Latif Khosa, center, a lawyer of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, speaks with media outside a court after Khan's appeal hearing, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
2 of 5 | 

Latif Khosa, center, a lawyer of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal team, speaks with media outside a court after Khan’s appeal hearing, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Khawaja Harris, a lawyer of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, leaves after after Khan's appeal hearing in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
3 of 5 | 

Khawaja Harris, a lawyer of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal team, leaves after after Khan’s appeal hearing in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Naeem Haider Panjutha, a lawyer of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, leaves after Khan's appeal hearing in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
4 of 5 | 

Naeem Haider Panjutha, a lawyer of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal team, leaves after Khan’s appeal hearing in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges. Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock while his legal team seeks his release. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
FILE - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan listens to a member of media during talk with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal against his imprisonment on corruption charges. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
5 of 5 | 

FILE - Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan listens to a member of media during talk with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. A top Pakistani court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal against his imprisonment on corruption charges. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
By MUNIR AHMED
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani court Wednesday said it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal against his imprisonment on corruption charges.

Khan was arrested at his Lahore home on Saturday and given a three-year jail sentence on charges of concealing assets. He is held at the high-security prison Attock in the eastern Punjab province while his legal team seeks his release.

His appeal hearing is underway, but the Islamabad High Court gave Khan no immediate relief and he remains behind bars. The court said it seeks “government response” and would hear from the Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyers before deciding on Khan’s appeal.

The commission last year disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years accusing him of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets as premier. Khan was notified of his disqualification again on Tuesday following his sentencing.

Other news
Naeem Haider Panjutha, center, a lawyer of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, arrives at a court to file petition against Khan's conviction, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The lawyers for Khan petitioned a top court in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, seeking the suspension of his conviction and sentencing of three years in jail in a graft case and requesting his release, a spokesman for the former premier's legal team said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan appeals his conviction and 3-year sentence
Lawyers, who support Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hold a protest against Khan's imprisonment, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Khan is now an inmate at a high-security prison after being convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
From prison, Pakistan’s former Premier Imran Khan and his lawyer plan to challenge his graft case
Police officers stand guard on the watch towers of district prison Attock, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in-prison after his conviction, in Attock, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan goes from high office to high-security prison after sentencing

The court adjourned without setting a date for the following hearing, dealing a blow to Khan’s legal team.

Khan met only once with one of his lawyers, Naeem Haider Panjutha, since his arrest, who was present with him in court on Wednesday. Panjutha asked for the former premier’s release, saying that Khan did not violate any laws and his arrest was illegal.

Addressing reporters, Panjutha said, “we were not properly heard today.”

Khan’s lawyer had also asked Monday for his transfer to a prison where there are special cells for under-trial and imprisoned politicians. Usually, high-profile personalities are kept at the Adiyala prison in Rawalpindi after their arrest.

Khan — who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains a popular figure in the country — has denied the charges.

This comes as Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is set to dissolve parliament later Wednesday after the completion of its term.

Though the dissolution could pave the way for parliamentary elections by mid-November, the government could delay the vote by several months if it decides to redraw constituencies based on recent census results.

Under Pakistan’s constitution, after Sharif steps down and the parliament is disbanded, a caretaker government is installed to run day-to-day affairs for 90 days until the next election. So far Sharif has not revealed who will become the caretaker prime minister.

Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party is expected to face tough competition from Khan’s party — though Khan himself would be unable to take part unless he is granted an appeal is released from prison.

Under Pakistan’s laws, no convicted person is eligible to lead a party, run in elections, or hold public office.

Khan was previously arrested in May on corruption charges, triggering a wave of violent protests across the country. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered his release days later, saying his arrest was illegal.

Khan, since his ouster, has insisted that his removal from power was a conspiracy by Washington, Sharif and the Pakistani military — accusations that all three have denied.