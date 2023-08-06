A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Pakistan government approves sending team to India for Cricket World Cup

By RIZWAN ALI
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s national team received government approval on Sunday to participate in the upcoming Cricket World Cup hosted by rival India.

A government committee, led by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had been set up to decide whether the team could play in the 50-over tournament, which starts Oct. 5.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics,” Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement. “It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.”

The statement also mentioned strained political relations between the two countries but said it “believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.”

There were doubts over Pakistan’s participation after the Board of Control for Cricket in India declined to send its national team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which starts Aug. 30. Instead, the Asian Cricket Council accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid proposal under which India will now play all its Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka, including against Pakistan on Sept. 2 in Pallekele, near Kandy. Sri Lanka will also host the final — potentially between Pakistan and India — on Sept. 17. Pakistan hosts four matches in the Asia Cup.

“Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup,” the statement said.

While agreeing to send its team to India for the World Cup, the foreign ministry said it will convey its concerns about the security of its team in India to both the India government and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“We expect that full safety and security of (the) Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the ministry said.

Pakistan is due to play its World Cup matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the marquee match between Pakistan and India on Oct. 15.

