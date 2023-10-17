Israel-Hamas war
Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying

 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s national soccer team won a World Cup qualifying game for the first time on Tuesday, beating Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad to advance to the second round.

After the first leg in Phnom Penh finished 0-0, a half-volley from Harun Hamid was enough to secure victory at Jinnah Sports Stadium in a first home game for Pakistan since 2015.

It was also the first win for Pakistan, ranked 197th, since 2018. It next faces Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan, starting in November.

Pakistan was banned by FIFA in April 2021 for 15 months because of “undue third party interference” in its second ban in four years.

Pakistan will be joined in the second stage by nine other teams after two-leg, home-and-away series for the Asian Football Confederation’s 20 lowest-ranked teams.

Singapore beat Guam 3-1 on aggregate after winning 1-0 on Tuesday, and Afghanistan also beat Mongolia 1-0 to advance 2-0 overall.

Yemen was held 1-1 at Sri Lanka, Asia’s lowest-ranked team at No. 202, but had done enough in its home leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

