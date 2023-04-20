Pakistan’s FM to attend regional group’s meeting in India

FILE - Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on March 9, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. Pakistan's top diplomat Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to India in May for a meeting of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday, April 20. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top diplomat Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to India next month for a meeting of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Pakistan hasn’t sent a high-level delegation to visit its rival and neighbor, India, for many years.

Speaking at a media conference in the capital Islamabad, spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan’s foreign minister was invited for the May 4 meeting by his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. India’s foreign minister is the current chairman of the Asian group of powers that was founded in 2001 by Moscow and Beijing.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations, mainly over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region which is split between them but claimed by both in its entirety. They have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.