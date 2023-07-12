House fire kills 4 adults and 6 children in Pakistan, rescuers and police say

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
House fire kills 4 adults and 6 children in Pakistan, rescuers and police say

 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A fire swept through a house in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore before dawn Wednesday, killing six children and four adults mostly of the same family, police and rescue officials said.

Two women, two men and six children between 6 and 16 years old lost their lives, deputy inspector-general of police in Lahore, Ali Nasir, said.

He said the cause was not immediately clear, but police investigators suspect an electrical short-circuit started the fire in the crowded Bhati Gate residential area.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai walks after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Thailand's top diplomat said Wednesday that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Thai diplomat meets with Suu Kyi in detention in Myanmar and says she wants to join talks on crisis
Thailand’s top diplomat says he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.
FILE - Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a U.N.-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country's Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
Concerns are growing that Russia won’t extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
Paraguay’s president-elect recommits to ties as Taiwan’s last ally in South America
Paraguay’s president-elect, Santiago Pena, has committed to maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan, going against a trend of Taipei’s diplomatic allies switching their allegiance to China.
FILE - Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat arrives before the signing of a memorandum of understanding on attempt to form a coalition government between Move Forward Party and other parties during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand on May 22, 2023. Thailand's state Election Commission announced Wednesday, July 12, it has concluded there is evidence that the top candidate to become the country's next prime minister, Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, has violated election law, and has referred his case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
Thailand’s Election Commission says top candidate for prime minister may have broken election law
Thailand’s state Election Commission says it has concluded there is evidence that the top candidate to become the country’s next prime minister, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, has violated election law and referred his case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life.

Smoke detectors and other technology that can improve fire safety in residential buildings are not often used in Pakistan, and fires at homes and other public spaces like shopping malls are common.